On this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie defended the Knockouts Championship against the number one contender, Jordynne Grace. Grace shocked the fans and Valkyrie after winning, via a Grace Driver, to become the new Knockouts champion. This is the first title that Grace has held since joining Impact in 2018.

Valkyrie, who was the longest Knockouts champion in Impact history, ended her title reign at 377 days.