Welcome to Impact Wrestling! We begin the show by showing the second out five match series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards!

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards (Match No. 2 of Best of Five Series)

Edwards comes out of the gate with a running knee. Elgin kicks and strikes Edwards into the corner. Elgin puts Edwards in a foot chokehold. Elgin lands a nasty forearm on Edwards. Edwards comes back with a rolling German suplex. Elgin back elbows Edwards, who is outside on the apron. Edwards fires back with a dragon corkscrew. Elgin sends Edwards to the outside. Elgin makes his way out. He lifts Edwards up and pops him up top on the apron. They both make it back into the ring. Edwards is trying to get the strength to fight back. As he is about to strike, Elgin counters with another lethal forearm. Elgin sends Edwards down with a dragon suplex, followed by a clothesline. Elgin covers, Edwards kicks out at 2. Elgin sits Edwards up on the top rope. Edwards attempts a sunset bomb, but Elgin shuts that down. Elgin flies off the middle rope, Edwards kicks him midair. Edwards with a clothesline, followed by a blue thunder bomb. Elgin goes to the outside and Edwards follows him with a dive. Edwards sits Elgin up on the top rope, Edwards climbs up. Elgin tries to fight back, Edwards counters and sends him down on the mat. Edwards runs over for the cover, Elgin kicks out at 2.8. Elgin wraps up Edwards arm and locks in a crossface. Edwards rolls backward. Edwards with a short German suplex. Elgin ducks the Boston Knee Party sends Edwards into the turnbuckle. Elgin with the Elgin Bomb, cover, he picks up his second win in the series.

Winner: Michael Elgin

Elgin is now 2-0 in the series.

After, we see a video package of what led to Jordynne Grace becoming the number one contender for the Knockouts Championship. She will face Taya Valkyrie for the title tonight!

Backstage: Gabby Loren is standing outside of Valkyrie's locker room to get a word with her before her match tonight. Loren asks if she is ready to defend her title tonight. Valkyrie is appalled that she would ask such a question like that - she is always ready. She says no one believed her that she could achieve what she has in Impact, and each time, she has proven them wrong. So tonight, she is going to do this all by herself.

Up next, Madman Fulton and DAGA will continue their fight from last week.

Madman Fulton vs. DAGA

Daga runs around Fulton. Fulton keeps tripping after him. Fulton grabs Daga's face, Daga counters with a slap. Fulton grabs Daga midair and tries to go for a powerbomb, Daga reverses and sends Fulton to the outside. Their match will continue after the break.