Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary. This pay-per-view event is available on FITE TV and traditional PPV. The show will begin at 8 PM EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

TNA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (OLD SCHOOL RULES MATCH)

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan

GAUNTLET MATCH

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeh vs. Madison Rayne vs. Rosemary vs. Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie

Winner become number one contender for Impact Knockouts Championship

OPEN CHALLENGE

The Rascalz vs. TBA

Welcome to the show! We see an opening video package highlighting what's to come for tonight's show.

Josh Mathews welcome fans to Slammiversary! The show kicks off with the Rascalz' tag team open challenge!

Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs. ???

Their opponents are... the Motor City Machine Guns!

Rascalz vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Bell rings, Alex Shelley and Wentz, begin the match. Shelley twists Wentz's arm up. Wentz flips out of the hold. Shelley and Wentz trade shots before Shelley tags in Chris Sabin. Wentz heads to his corner and tags in Dez. Sabin grabs hold of Dez's arm. Dez reverses the hold. Sabin comes through with a clothesline before running the ropes. Dez connects a hurricanrana. Shelley makes his way in after his partner is thrown over the top rope. Wentz steps in. Wentz goes off the back of Sabin. Wentz goes for a cover, Sabin kicks out at 2.

Wentz rolls on top of Sabin then runs over and tries to take Shelley off the apron. Shelley provides a distraction with a kick to the back of Wentz. Shelley assists Sabin. Sabin lands two punt kicks. The referee begins the count. Wentz makes it back in at 7, as does Shelley. Wentz trades a few forearm shots. Shelley's hits Wentz with just one forearm - Wentz goes crashing down. Sabin and Shelley connect a double dropkick. Sabin goes for a cover, Wentz kicks out at 2.

Sabin has Wentz locked up. Wentz rises to his feet and gets Shelley to join him in the ring. Shelley lands a thunderous kick to the back of Wentz's spine. Sabin plants Wentz with a brainbuster. Wentz kicks out of a lateral press pin. Wentz fights out of Motor City Machine Guns' spell by slapping the tar out of Shelley and Sabin's chests. Wentz rocks Shelley with a handspring combination. Wentz tags Dez in. Dez takes out Shelley off the back of Sabin. Shelley is back in the ring. He's looking for German Suplex, but it gets blocked. Wentz superkicks Shelley. Wentz heads up top and connects a double foot stomp. The Rascalz goes for a cover, Sabin breaks it up. Following that, we see a codebreaker, then a Swanton from Dez. Shelley turns Dez all the way around with a suplex.

Shelley gets a tag into Sabin. Shelley slams Dez with a roundhouse kick. Both Shelley and Sabin drive Dez into the mat, but Wentz comes in to stop the pin count. Wentz gets caught with a Manhatten Drop. Motor City Machine Guns pick up the win after a devastating ASCH Rush to Dez.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

After that hard-hitting match, Don Callis and Josh Mathews run through tonight's card.



