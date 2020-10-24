Su Yung won the Impact Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at tonight's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Kylie Rae was originally scheduled to face Purrazzo, but didn't appear at the PPV after her music played. Purrazzo got on the mic, laughed at the no-show, said she'd been telling this tale of Rae for awhile, and offered up a challenge to anyone in the back.

Commentary said nobody knew where Rae was for tonight's match, and didn't offer much more than that. PWInsider is reporting Rae was legitimately not at tonight's PPV, and there was no word yet why.

Yung (who had been working as "Susie" for awhile now) was able to hit panic switch on Deonna for the pinfall victory.

