Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Turning Point. This event is available exclusively on IMPACT Plus, or purchased individually through FITE TV at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's card:

Commentator Josh Mathews welcomes fans to Turning Point! We kick things off with a singles non-title match!

Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

The two powerhouses start the match off with a lockup. Eddie Edwards gains wrist control that takes Daivari down on the mat. Daivari gets to a vertical position and puts Edwards in a tight side headlock. Edwards sends Daivari towards the ropes. Daivari goes flying with an arm drag that transitions into another arm lock. Edwards goes for an old school power slam. He only gets a 2 count on Daivari. Daivari lands on top of Edwards inverted atomic drop. Davari gains some offense by moving out of the way as Edwards crashes into the ring post. Daivari keeps working on Edwards's left shoulder by slamming it on top of the steel stairs. Both men make their way back into the ring.

Edwards reverses Daivari's attempt at a power slam. Daivari continues his defensive stride with a foot choke before both men make their way towards the outside of the ring. Edwards smashes into another ring post. Daivari rolls Edwards back in the ring and proceeds to lock Edwards' injured shoulder. Daivari keeps Edwards cornered with a series of chops. Edwards breaks free with a shoulder tackle. Edwards puts Daivari in a backpack stunner with only a 2 count. Daivari counters Edwards tiger bomb with a tackle towards the corner. Daivari sends Edwards towards the middle of the ring with a hurricanrana off the second rope. Daivari gets a 2 count near-fall on Edwards. Both men exchange chops before Edwards goes for his signature blue thunder bomb. He only gets a 2 count again. Daivari is distracted when Edwards lands the Boston Knee Party. Edwards gains the "W" in the first match!

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Madison Rayne and Josh Mathews run through tonight's lineup. After, we head back to the ring for some Knockouts tag action!

Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb With A "K") vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary