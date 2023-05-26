Impact Under Siege Live Coverage (05/26): No DQ World Title Match, Trinity Vs. Shaw
Impact Wrestling will present their Under Siege pay-per-view tonight live from London, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Steve Maclin will defend his Impact World Championship in a No Disqualification match against PCO. On the Knockouts side, Jordynne Grace will have one more chance at challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship. Purrazzo was able to beat Grace for the vacant title at Rebellion, which renewed their rivalry from 2020. If Grace loses tonight, she cannot challenge Purrazzo again while she reigns.
Two of Impact's latest acquisitions will be in action as Trinity makes her pay-per-view debut in a first-time clash with Gisele Shaw. Additionally, Nick Aldis continues working his way up to a world title match when he takes on Kenny King in another first-time singles match. Other championship matches will see Trey Miguel defend the X-Division title against Chris Sabin, while former "NXT UK" stars Subculture make their tag team debut to challenge Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team titles.
A big six-way number one contender's match will feature Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, and Yuya Uemura. Meanwhile, a six-man tag team match will pit The Design against Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, and a partner of their choosing. But first up on the pre-show, Courtney Rush and Jessicka take on The Coven in a non-title bout, plus Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Dirty Dango.
Pre-Show: Death Dollz vs. The Coven; Digital Media Title
Death Dollz vs. The Coven
Wilde and Rush start with a lock up. Wilde targets Rush's arm until Rush breaks free and hits arm drags. King comes in and takes Rush down, which leads to Jessicka coming in. King chops her chest and Jessicka fires back. They trade shots until Jessicka unloads with punches and an elbow. Death Dollz double team The Coven, which leads to Wilde accidentally landing on King in the corner. King places Rush in the Coven's corner as Wilde tags in and chops. The Coven double team Rush for a bit. Jessicka and King get the tags as Jessicka takes control. Rush returns but then gets kicked in the back by Wilde. Jessicka prevents King from double teaming. Rush breaks free and applies the sharpshooter on Wilde for the submission win.
Winners: The Death Dollz
Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dirty Dango
Dango walks around the ring during the first minute to play mind games. Once the match officially starts, Hendry stays on top of his challenger with slams and a corner chops. Hendry hoists him up for a stalling suplex, cover. Dango comes back with his own suplex and cover. Dango targets the injured left shoulder but Hendry firemen carries his way out. Dango drives his knee into Hendry's shoulder and then continues to twist the arm. Hendry counters with a cutter. Hendry fires back with uppercuts and chops and back elbows. Hendry hits a fallaway slam and kips up. Dango low blows Hendry right in front of the ref for the DQ.
Winner: Joe Hendry (c) by DQ
Post-match, Dango continues to beat down Hendry until Santino comes out. He runs to the ring as Dango retreats. Santino checks on Hendry.