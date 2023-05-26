Impact Under Siege Live Coverage (05/26): No DQ World Title Match, Trinity Vs. Shaw

Impact Wrestling will present their Under Siege pay-per-view tonight live from London, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Steve Maclin will defend his Impact World Championship in a No Disqualification match against PCO. On the Knockouts side, Jordynne Grace will have one more chance at challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship. Purrazzo was able to beat Grace for the vacant title at Rebellion, which renewed their rivalry from 2020. If Grace loses tonight, she cannot challenge Purrazzo again while she reigns.

Two of Impact's latest acquisitions will be in action as Trinity makes her pay-per-view debut in a first-time clash with Gisele Shaw. Additionally, Nick Aldis continues working his way up to a world title match when he takes on Kenny King in another first-time singles match. Other championship matches will see Trey Miguel defend the X-Division title against Chris Sabin, while former "NXT UK" stars Subculture make their tag team debut to challenge Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team titles.

A big six-way number one contender's match will feature Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, and Yuya Uemura. Meanwhile, a six-man tag team match will pit The Design against Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, and a partner of their choosing. But first up on the pre-show, Courtney Rush and Jessicka take on The Coven in a non-title bout, plus Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Dirty Dango.



