Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace won’t be going to AEW anytime soon.

According to Fightful Select, a story ran today that implied that Grace would be headed to AEW because AEW’s music producer Mikey Rukus produced a theme song for her.

Fightful reached out to Grace, where she clarified that Rukus has produced songs for her in the past, even before AEW existed.

Grace signed a multi-year extension with Impact Wrestling in May 2021. Grace has been with Impact since 2018. She made her official Impact Wrestling debut on November 8, 2018.

Grace has held the Impact Knockouts title since Slammiversary (2022). She defeated then champion Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Mia Yim to become the new champion.

This is her second reign as the Knockouts Champion. Her first reign was from February 2020 to July 2020.

She also has held the Impact Digital Media Championship and Impact Knockouts Championship.

Jordynne Grace will be defending the Knockouts title against Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds. Against All Odds will be available on Impact Plus and on YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on July 1st at 8 p.m. ET.

