Update On Jordynne Grace's Return To Impact

Right before the start of the summer, questions about Jordynne Grace's future in Impact Wrestling began to prop up. The former Knockouts Champion announced she would be taking time off to focus on other endeavors, as reports swirled that Grace's contract with Impact had expired. After months of no news on Grace, Impact announced she would be returning to the promotion at their upcoming Victory Road event, and that Grace's return isn't short-term.

Per Fightful Select, Grace has officially re-signed with Impact, agreeing to a two-year deal to remain with the promotion. In addition, Grace's new contract will come with a pay bump while also allowing her to have time off to continue pursuing bodybuilding and powerlifting opportunities. Grace has competed in powerlifting for years, including setting the World Natural Powerlifting Federation records in the 320 lb. squat, 210 lb. benchpress, and 355 lb. deadlift — all in the 165 lb. weight class.

A 12-year wrestling veteran, Grace joined Impact Wrestling in 2018 and would beat Taya Valkyrie to win her first Impact Knockouts Championship in January 2020. She would hold the title until that August when she was dethroned by Deonna Purrazzo. Grace would subsequently win the Knockouts Tag Titles with Rachael Ellering and become the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion in October 2021. She would also later regain the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary 2022. She remained champion until January 2023 when she dropped it to Mickie James.

Grace's new deal with Impact reunites her with her husband Jonathan Gresham, who joined Impact in December. Gresham last wrestled in Impact in July, teaming with Mike Bailey in a losing effort against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz.