Jordynne Grace Beats Trinity For TNA Knockouts World Title As Former WWE Star Watches

Jordynne Grace is the new TNA Knockouts Champion! Grace defeated Trinity at Saturday night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view — becoming a three-time Knockouts champion. Grace last held the title from June 2022 to January 2023.

Before losing tonight to Grace, Trinity had been the Knockouts Champion for a total of 182 days. Her last successful title defense was back in October with a win over former Impact and current AEW star Deonna Purrazzo at the Turning Point pay-per-view. It's not surprising that Trinity lost the title tonight due to the recent reports about her wanting to return to WWE, and Hard to Kill was reportedly her last day with TNA. Trinity had been with the promotion since April.

During the match, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was seen on camera watching intently at the two. Brooke is going under the new ring name Ash By Elegance. Brooke was released by WWE on September 21, after her summer-long feud on "WWE NXT" with Cora Jade. Her last match was only a little over a week before her release — a loss to "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria on the September 9 episode of "NXT."

Brooke wasn't the only one at the pay-per-view. Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone and "WWE SmackDown" star Bayley were reportedly in attendance too, but they weren't shown on screen. It's been reported that Mone is on her way to AEW, though it remains to be seen what her future holds.