Dave Meltzer Speculates That Two Top Free Agents Are Heading To AEW

During the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Tony Khan teased that he plans to be "very active" in the free agency market in 2024. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that Mercedes Mone and Deonna Purrazzo are reportedly expected to join the company soon.

While Meltzer could not confirm that the two ladies will be part of AEW, it seems like they're two free agents that Khan could have his eye on. However, things might not be as simple, particularly in regard to Mone, who has recently been in talks with WWE about returning to the company. Despite the talks taking place, the two parties are apparently far apart in money, which could indicate that the deal is no longer happening.

Despite WWE and Mone not being close to reaching an agreement, one person within the company told Meltzer that until she shows up elsewhere, people should remember what happened with CM Punk. Of course, this is regarding people ruling out a potential WWE return, which he did at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Both women do have a slight history with AEW, as Mone was shown on camera in the crowd at Wembley Stadium last year, attending AEW's All In — which initially sparked rumors of her joining the company. Meanwhile, Purrazzo has competed in an AEW ring previously, as she was defeated by Mercedes Martinez in 2022, ending her ROH Women's Championship reign in the process. Additionally, Purrazzo is one available star who is expected to join a new company soon now that she's left TNA.