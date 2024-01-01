Several Free Agents Hit The Market, Including Ex-AEW And TNA Stars

As 2024 begins, several notable free agents have hit the market. According to Fightful Select, stars who were previously in AEW, TNA Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA are free to join other promotions, and some could be on television again sooner rather than later.

QT Marshall, Shawn Spears, and Andrade El Idolo's exits from AEW are already public knowledge. Marshall and Spears previously announced that they'd be leaving the promotion, while Tony Khan confirmed that El Idolo's contract expired just before New Year's Day. El Idolo is also expected to appear on "WWE Raw" tonight as the mystery star previously teased by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Deonna Purrazzo is another free agent who could appear on television again very shortly. The Fightful Select report notes that the former TNA star is expected to join another promotion imminently, but her destination is unknown. NWA star Kamille's contract has also expired, making her the latest former NWA Women's Champion to leave the company months after losing the title. Tony Khan said he plans to be active in the free agent pool in 2024, hinting that he's keen to bolster AEW's women's division with more talent. Will Purrazzo and Kamille be among those signings?

Finally, Alexander Hammerstone has also officially parted ways with MLW, but his next destination is a mystery. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion recently teased a move to AEW, offering to help his old pal MJF in his war with Adam Cole and his henchmen. Hammerstone and MJF were previously in MLW's The Dynasty faction together, along with Richard Holliday, who's also been linked with AEW.