Richard Holliday Addresses Rumors Of Joining AEW & Reuniting With MJF

Independent wrestler Richard Holliday has had an eventful year. In 2022, Holliday revealed that he was battling stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma, taking him out of action for months. This past May, Holliday announced that his cancer was in remission, and it wasn't long before the former Major League Wrestling star returned to performing. In the months since his return, rumors about Holliday heading to WWE have emerged, and the free agent was spotted backstage at an AEW show in July. Speaking on the "Haus of Wrestling" podcast, Holliday addressed the possibility of heading to AEW specifically.

Holliday confirmed that he has stayed in touch with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and that fans should "never say never" regarding a reunion between the two. The partnership between Holliday and AEW World Champion MJF dates back to their shared time in MLW. The two were both members of a faction called The Dynasty, and together held the MLW World Tag Team Championship. However, MJF departed MLW shortly after the launch of AEW, and Holliday followed suit earlier this year.

"I think speculation is one of the [most fun] things about wrestling," Holliday said. "I'm just happy that fans ... want to see me in a certain light, and that's ultimately all I can ask for."

This past Sunday, MJF defeated Adam Cole with an inside cradle pin after both men found themselves unable to cheat to win against one another in the main event of AEW All In. Cole and MJF currently hold the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship together after defeating Aussie Open on the pre-show of Sunday's event. If Holliday were to join up with MJF, it would even the odds as the world champion and Cole find themselves aligned against Roderick Strong and The Kingdom.