Richard Holliday Reveals He Has Been Battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Richard Holliday has found himself on the receiving end of a concerning diagnosis, but one of MLW's top stars fully plans on getting back into the wrestling ring. In a new interview with "Sports Illustrated," Holliday revealed to the world that he's been battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Holliday was just seen battling Alex Hammerstone two weeks ago on the Thanksgiving special of "MLW Fusion," but that was a match that was filmed back over the summer. It also happened to give Holliday the first signs that something wasn't right with him physically. "When I wrestled Hammer in June, I was taking DayQuil to try to get through every day," Holliday explained. "I kept pushing and pushing, but I just felt off. At that point, I had just got home from California. The whole time I was there, I was freezing. I was pale white when I left after a month."

Holliday went to the emergency room after suffering some dizzy spells, and doctors initially believed that he was anemic due to low levels of iron and hemoglobin. Tests in September though confirmed that Holliday had Hodgkin's lymphoma. "It was earth-shattering, devastating," Holliday stated. "But I knew right then I needed to change my mindset. The mind powers the body, so I needed to stay positive. I was reassured by my doctor that I could beat this, and I believe I am going to beat this." Holliday is currently halfway through his chemotherapy treatments and while he knows he has a long road ahead of him, "The Sole Proprietor" has a primary goal in mind.

"Mentally, right now, I am ready. Physically, I know it's going to take some time. But I will be back," he said. "This process works as long as you stay positive and I'm going to beat it."