A Free Agent Is Reportedly In The Building Of Tonight's AEW Collision

Former Major League Wrestling performer and current free agent Richard Holliday is reportedly backstage at tonight's "AEW Collision" show. According to a report from Fightful Select, Holliday was seen backstage and several talents also confirmed his appearance. It's unclear if he will be part of tonight's show or if he's simply there to talk about a "potential deal." In the report, it was noted that Holliday lives close to tonight's venue — the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Holliday's wrestling career had gone on hiatus after he was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma in September 2022. He revealed in May of this year that he was in remission and returned to in-ring action on June 6 at a Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling event.

It's worth mentioning that Holliday and AEW World Champion MJF have a history in MLW together. The two, along with Alex Hammerstone, were part of the stable, The Dynasty. MJF will be competing in tonight's show alongside his tag team partner, Adam Cole. The duo will be facing the AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.