Richard Holliday Back With Beyond Wrestling, Hodgkin's Lymphoma In Remission

Independent wrestler Richard Holliday was forced to step back from in-ring competition last year, revealing in December that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Last night, Holliday returned to the world of professional wrestling, making an appearance at Beyond Wrestling and announcing that his cancer is in remission. The former MLW star allied himself with the Miracle Ones faction, helping them against The Stetson Ranch.

Last month, Holliday revealed that his MLW contract had come to an end, freeing him up to appear wherever he likes going forward. MLW owner Court Bauer has since stated that the free agent would be welcome to return to the company if Holliday decides he would like to.

Holliday hasn't wrestled a match since June of last year, when he challenged Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match but came up short. In addition to his appearances for MLW, Holliday has been a pro wrestling journeyman, competing in a wide range of promotions across the country in recent years. He has yet to appear in any major promotions, such as WWE, AEW, or NJPW, but that could change with his recent status as a free agent.

Back in March, Holliday's onscreen and offscreen partner Alicia Atout was given her release from the mid-sized promotion. Prior to taking time off to recover, Holliday had been working with Atout in MLW as The Clout Couple. Now that both Holliday and Atout are free agents, it remains to be seen if they continue that partnership wherever they end up when Holliday is ready to wrestle again.