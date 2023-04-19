Richard Holliday Confirms Free Agent Status, Thanks MLW And Court Bauer

There's been some heavy movement in pro wrestling free agency recently, with Jay White signing with AEW over WWE, and Kota Ibushi remaining available, even if his destination seems rather obvious. Now some other names are entering the pool, such as the former Aiden English, Matt Rehwoldt, who announced he was a free agent earlier today. And then there's Richard Holliday. Yesterday on Busted Open Radio, MLW promoter Court Bauer revealed that Holliday was now a free agent, though Bauer stressed the promotion would be open to working with him in the future. Today on Twitter, Holliday confirmed his current status.

"I can confirm," Holliday tweeted. "I would like to thank Court Bauer and the entire team/locker room at MLW. A tremendous experience for me lasting nearly 5 years. My first match there was a dark match, and my last was a main event. Thankful for everything in between." Holliday joined MLW in summer 2018, and by early 2019 had formed the stable The Dynasty with current MLW World Champion Hammerstone, and current AEW World Champion MJF. Holliday and MJF would go on to win the MLW Tag Team Championship later that year, before MJF departed for AEW full-time.

Holliday and Hammerstone would continue on as The Dynasty until Holliday turned on his partner in January 2022; the two would feud over the MLW World Title, with Hammerstone ultimately emerging victorious. Since June 2022, Holliday has been inactive, as he's dealt with stage four Hodgkins lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with months later. He completed treatment in February 2023.