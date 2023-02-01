Kota Ibushi Addresses Possible Leap To AEW

Kota Ibushi is officially a free agent, and considering his past with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, there has been speculation about him signing with AEW. However, some believe he will make his way to WWE. Speaking with "Dark Puroresu Flowsion," the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion revealed what is important to him when signing with a company in the future.

"About money, I think it's very much unnecessary, but for me the things I care about and what's necessary [for me] are more important," Ibushi said. "So I don't want to be in a match without meaning. There aren't a lot of matches without meaning, but I think I'll show up in places in the future that truly and fully understand me."

Ibushi addressed the speculation about him heading to AEW. "[A] lot of my best friends are in AEW," Ibushi said. "My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'll talk with AEW."

Ibushi and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita have been seen hanging out recently. "Takeshita and I are close friends," Ibushi said. "Important junior."

While AEW or WWE might be in Ibushi's future, it was announced yesterday that he would be wrestling on two GCW shows during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. They will be his first matches since suffering a shoulder injury in the NJPW G1 Climax finals in 2021.