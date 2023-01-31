Kota Ibushi Announced For Two Big WrestleMania Weekend Events

Kota Ibushi is coming to GCW. Game Changer Wrestling made the announcement earlier today that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion — who hasn't stepped into the ring since October 2021 — would travel to Los Angeles to debut for The Collective, wrestling at both Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela's Spring Break on March 31 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles during WrestleMania week.

GCW began announcing talent that would be appearing at over 10 events among promotions between March 30 and April 2 as part of The Collective, with popular shows such as For The Culture, Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha, and Effy's Big Gay Brunch among its most featured. Additionally, AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo is set to return to GCW to take on "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the Joey Janela show. Ibushi's opponents for his two comeback matches so far have yet to be revealed.

Ibushi disappeared from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after losing to Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2021 G1 Climax to recover from a shoulder injury. However, his relationship with NJPW soured during his time away after he called out NJPW president Takami Ohbari and company official Yuichi Kikuchi on social media over allegations regarding his contract and sexual harassment. NJPW later punished all parties involved, fining Ibushi, Ohbari, and Kikuchi. Whether or not Ibushi re-ups with New Japan in the future remains to be seen. His current deal is reportedly set to expire imminently, and he has expressed a desire to explore his options.