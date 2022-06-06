NJPW has penalized Kota Ibushi, company president Takami Ohbari and company official Yuichi Kikuchi over their ongoing dispute.

In a statement released on their website Sunday, NJPW announced Ibushi, Ohbari and Kikiuchi would all receive a 10 percent reduction in pay from July 2022 through September 2022.

NJPW also announced that Kikuchi (referred to only as “the official”) will be transferred to a different position within the company. Kikuchi had previously served as head booker Gedo’s primary assistant. The statement can be seen below:

During a press conference on May 27 2022 regarding events concerning Kota Ibushi and a member of NJPW staff (henceforth “The Official”), it was announced that both Mr. Ibushi and The Official would be subject to penalties as a result of their actions. Upon consideration, these penalties have been determined, and in the interest of transparency, are outlined below. KOTA IBUSHI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of a breach of contract. Representative Director TAKAMI OHBARI: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022 as a result of executive responsibility. THE OFFICIAL: A ten percent (10%) reduction in pay for the three month period between July and September 2022, as well as a transfer to a different position as a result of inappropriate comments toward a wrestler representing a breach of duty. New Japan Pro-Wrestling would like to once again apologise for the concern and inconvenience caused by these events, and humbly ask for your continued support.

Ibushi took his issues with NJPW public last month when he revealed via social media that Kikuchi threatened to end his NJPW contract over an unapproved appearance in March. Ibushi also alleged that several higher-ups in NJPW have been involved in sexual harassment as well as dealing with the Yakuza. Later in May, Ibushi noted that Kikuchi and Ohbari refused to apologize or meet with him and that the stress of the situation caused his mother to attempt suicide and suffer an injury in her attempt.

In the aftermath of Ibushi’s shocking allegations, NJPW held a press conference on May 27 to address the issue. Although they publicly apologized to Ibushi, the relationship between Ibushi and NJPW remains strained, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Ibushi has been out of action since last October after suffering a shoulder injury at the G1 Climax 31 event. He is unlikely to wrestle at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event on June 27.

