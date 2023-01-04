Kota Ibushi Sends Message To Kenny Omega Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom Match

Ahead of Kenny Omega's match at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kota Ibushi has sent Omega a message of good luck. In a tweet made on January 4, Ibushi had a simple message for his friend and former partner.

"Kenny, good luck. Just don't get hurt, that's all. Only win," Ibushi wrote. He followed it up with the hashtags "NeverRunAway," "NeverLose," and "NeverGiveUp." The tweet ended with The Elite's eponymous slogan, "Change The World." Also attached to the tweet is a photo of Ibushi alongside Omega and The Young Bucks from 2018 adorned in their Golden Elite t-shirts.

Ibushi himself is in an interesting position regarding his wrestling future. His contract with NJPW is set to expire this month following a turbulent period between him and the company. The Japanese star has been out of in-ring action since a shoulder injury he suffered against Kazuchika Okada in the final match of the G1 Climax in October of 2021. Where Ibushi lands following the end of his NJPW contract remains to be seen, but it seems he has closed the door on a possible signing with AEW.

Omega will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in the dual main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17. It will be Omega's first NJPW match since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019, where he lost the now-retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Following his defeat at Wrestle Kingdom 13, Omega left NJPW to start AEW alongside the rest of The Elite.