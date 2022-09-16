Latest Update On Kota Ibushi's Injury

Kota Ibushi hasn't competed in a match since he was defeated by Kazuchika Okada at New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax 31 finals back in October 2021, as he's reportedly been dealing with a shoulder injury. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ibushi's shoulder is healing up, but the process is coming along slowly, and no clear timeline was given as to when he is expected to return.

Ibushi injured himself during the encounter with Okada when he hit a Phoenix Splash, landing awkwardly on his shoulder, and since that point he has been working on rehabbing it. One of the reasons his recovery has taken longer and been more difficult is because Ibushi reportedly refused to have surgery on the area, even though he was advised to do so.

In the time since, Ibushi's relationship with NJPW has soured after he criticized the company on social media, although NJPW did publicly apologize to Ibushi. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion had shared messages he had with New Japan higher up Yusuke Kikuchi at the time, in which he was threatened with his contract being terminated. Since then, it was reported that he is not expected back with the company in the future.

While Ibushi hasn't been involved in the wrestling business for quite some time now, he was spotted in Japan this week with AEW's Kenny Omega. The former Golden Lovers were seen hanging out while Omega is suspended from AEW due to the backstage brawl following the recent All Out pay-per-view.