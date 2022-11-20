Kenny Omega Makes Challenge For First NJPW Match In Four Years

Kenny Omega has issued the challenge for his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match since 2019. At the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Omega appeared via video to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The match will mark Omega's first NJPW appearance since he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019.

A match between Omega and Ospreay has been teased numerous times with the two trading barbs on social media. More recently, Ospreay and Omega had the opportunity to verbally spar after "AEW Dynamite." The next week, Ospreay and Aussie Open faced The Elite in a losing effort on "Dynamite" in the semifinals of the inaugural World Trios Championship tournament.

The rivalry between the two men has been building for quite a while. Before their brief meeting in AEW, Ospreay mockingly used Omega's "One Winged Angel" in a match, in addition to receiving a cease and desist from AEW due to a t-shirt related to Omega.

Omega, alongside The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, left NJPW after Wrestle Kingdom 13 for the fledgling AEW. Omega and the Bucks made their AEW return on November 19 at Full Gear after being absent for months due to the brawl that took place after CM Punk's comments at All Out.

Before Omega's nearly three-month absence, he had just returned from a nine-month absence after rehabbing numerous injuries he had sustained over the years.