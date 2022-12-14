Kota Ibushi Gives Big Updates On AEW Offer And More

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is finally starting to show some progress with his injured shoulder, which has kept him out of action for over a year, and he is set to end his acrimonious relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling in January when his contract finally expires.

Ibushi's next move has long remained a riddle inside a mystery wrapped in an enigma, despite his long-time tag team partner Kenny Omega being an EVP of All Elite Wrestling, but "The Golden Star" recently shed some light on his situation while speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion.

"My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering," Ibushi said. "There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling.

"I'm happy! So in 2023, I'm thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world of professional wrestling. I'm also a player."

While Ibushi seems to be closing the door on signing full-time with AEW, he has previously expressed interest in at least working a few matches for the promotion. In particular, Ibushi has shown interest in wrestling former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. The two have wrestled once before, going one on one at ROH Supercard of Honor XII back in 2018.