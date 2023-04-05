'Switchblade' Jay White Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Ricky Starks

The wait is over — Jay White is #AllElite.

The Bullet Club leader's future has been a source of much speculation recently, especially following his departure from NJPW after losing a Loser Leaves NJPW match at Battle In the Valley back in February. Some reports linked him with a move to WWE, but AEW nabbed his signature in the end, as documented by Tony Khan on Twitter. White has yet to comment at the time of this posting.

Khan's confirmation that White signed with AEW came following his shocking appearance on tonight's "AEW Dynamite." The "Switchblade" was part of the opening segment, which saw him help Juice Robinson deliver a beat down on Ricky Starks. It appears that White has his first feud lined up, and aligning with Robinson suggests that Bullet Club will have a role to play in AEW moving forward.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if White will continue to work with NJPW. Khan's tweet indicates that he's signed an AEW contract as the #AllElite graphic is reserved for full-time roster members. However, AEW's working relationship with NJPW has been well documented, and it enables stars from both promotions to work at each other's shows. Both companies will also have another joint show this summer in the form of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2, and it will be interesting to see if White gets involved.

Last month, it was reported that White held talks with AEW and WWE. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was supposedly split on which company to join at the time, though White himself has yet to confirm if he held talks with Vince McMahon's sports entertainment promotion.