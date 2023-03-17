Jay White Reportedly In Talks With Both WWE And AEW

Jay White is reportedly taking full advantage of his current free agency. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "Switchblade" has been chatting with WWE but has yet to sign, and he's also been in talks with AEW. Additionally, a source familiar with the situation says that it's currently 50/50 as to what promotion he decides to ultimately put pen to paper with.

While White has no previous ties to WWE, he made his fair share of appearances on AEW programming as part of the build to last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago, including starting a brief feud with Roppongi Vice and Trent Berretta. White, who was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at the time, put his gold on the line against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole at the event, a bout that he won via pinfall, but that became most-noted for the devastating concussion that Cole suffered during it.

While still under contract with NJPW, White also made several appearances on Impact Wrestling alongside his Bullet Club cohorts. White dropped his IWGP World Title to Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and then concluded his tenure in NJPW by having two farewell matches. His first was a "Loser Leaves Japan" match against Hikuleo, followed by a "Loser Leaves NJPW" battle against Eddie Kingston at Battle in the Valley. It was in mid-February when a report claimed that WWE was confident they would be able to sign White, but White's status remains up in the air for now.