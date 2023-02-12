Latest Backstage Update On Jay White

Over the weekend, Jay White lost his match against former Bullet Club member Hikuelo and now has to leave Japan. After the match, White spoke about coming to New Japan Strong now that he "can't wrestle in Japan" and wants to take it over. As noted, White is slated to face Eddie Kingston at the NJPW Strong Battle In the Valley event on February 18.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, word is that White is indeed looking to make a "move back" over to the states. Fightful noted that WWE felt confident that they could get White to join the company, but now "that hardly is guaranteed at this point," while other sources within the company have stated that everything related to the possibility of him coming to WWE is "being kept very quiet."

It was also never in the discussion to have White be in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match at the 2023 Royal Rumble event, due to his New Japan Pro Wrestling deal not being up. NJPW talent told Fightful that they believe his contract with the company is up "sometime between Battle in the Valley and WrestleMania 39."

White joined the NJPW dojo in 2015 and has since then been with the company. During his NJPW career, he has held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, the United States Heavyweight Championship, and the NEVER Openweight Championship. Besides NJPW, the Bullet Club leader has wrestled matches in a few other promotions, including two for All Elite Wrestling and several for both Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.