Court Bauer Says MLW Has 'A Seat Warm' For Free Agent Richard Holliday

Shortly after Major League Wrestling aired an MLW World Heavyweight Championship match between Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday, Holliday shared the unfortunate news that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in September 2022. As a result, Holliday would undergo several months of treatment up until its completion in February.

In a recent interview on "Busted Open Radio," MLW CEO Court Bauer revealed that Holliday's contract with the company also expired during his cancer treatment, which now makes him a free agent. Despite this, Bauer appears optimistic that Holliday will return to MLW, noting that the two sides remain in frequent communication. "His recovery has gone well," Bauer said. "We told him there is a seat warm for him when he wants to come back, if he wants to come back, as a free agent.

Bauer regarded Holliday as one of his closest friends in the MLW locker room, which made it all the more personal for him when concerns arose around Holliday's health. Luckily, Holliday was able to bounce back and finish his cancer treatment. "To see him go through [this] and come out the other side, it's such a relief, and I'm so happy for him," Bauer said. "And I am the biggest Richard Holliday fan in the world. So, it's nice to see those kinds of things happen."

As Holliday continues to recover, many have been curious about his in-ring future. Bauer believes Holliday is keen on making a comeback, but coming off such a serious diagnosis, "it's just a matter of the timing of everything," Bauer said.