Richard Holliday Shares Update On Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cancer Treatment

It was first reported in December that Major League Wrestling star Richard Holliday was battling Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Holliday gave a health update on Thursday via MLW Fusion, noting that he's "doing better each and every day."

"You might have been wondering why I have I have been absent from your screens and why I haven't been in the world of professional wrestling as of late. That's because in September of 2022, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. While this was devastating news to me, and completely shocking, just based on me being a professional athlete and taking care of my body the way I did. You know, you think you're invincible, you think that nothing like this will ever happen to you. Such is life and, unfortunately, it can.

"What I've been saying to myself though is that, 'It's not the news that you get that defines you as a person, it's how you react to it.' I just want to let each and every one of you know that I have been in the gym five to six days a week. I've been training my a** off. The doctors are completely shocked by how I've been able to handle chemotherapy. Most people will tell you horror stories but luckily for me, I have been able to weather the storm the best I possibly can. I'm doing better seemingly each and every day."

At the end of the video, Holliday spoke about how he missed professional wrestling dearly, but assured fans that this was "by no means a goodbye or see you later, but see you soon."

We at Wrestling Inc. send well wishes to Richard Holliday during this time.