Wrestling Personality Alicia Atout Exits MLW, Becomes A Free Agent

Wrestling personality Alicia Atout confirmed via her social media Tuesday that she is now a free agent. Atout had been working with Major League Wrestling as a manager and backstage interviewer.

Atout noted to Fightful Select, that she was granted her release and the move was said to be an "amicable one." She also spoke highly of MLW and its locker room. "The Interview Queen" signed a three-year contract with MLW in November 2019 and signed an extension in April of last year. Not too long before working with MLW, Atout made her AEW debut at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019 and was hired by AEW as a backstage correspondent. Atout was also with Impact Wrestling for a year before AEW and MLW.

In her time with MLW, Atout was the manager of former MLW World Tag Team Champion Richard Holliday. It was first reported in December that Holliday was battling stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma. A month later, Holliday gave an update, noting that he was "doing better each and every day" and couldn't wait to return to pro wrestling.

In addition to her ventures into the world of pro wrestling, Atout has been running her own YouTube channel since 2012. With over 71,000 subscribers, her channel is a mix of reviews and interviews with musicians, wrestlers, and other celebrities. Her most recent was with Escape the Fate's Craig Mabbitt, while her most recent interview with anyone from the wrestling community was with former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels.