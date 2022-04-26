Alicia Atout has reportedly re-signed with MLW.

MLW’s long-time backstage interviewer turned manager signed a three-year deal back in 2019, and now Fightful Select reports that her original contract has been extended. Atout will now remain with MLW for years to come.

Atout recently aligned with boyfriend Richard Holliday as The Clout Couple. Holliday signed a multi-year contract in 2020, and word is that he still has a significant amount of time left.

After working for Impact Wrestling from 2018-2019 and working the All In event in September 2018, Atout was hired by AEW as a backstage correspondent. She debuted at the inaugural Double Or Nothing event as Alicia A, but it was then announced that she had signed with MLW in mid-November of that year. Atout also works in music media and does other hosting gigs for various brands.

Holliday began his indie career in 2015, and signed with MLW in the summer of 2018. He is a one-time former MLW Tag Team Champion, with MJF, and a one-time former IWA/MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion. Holliday also held the IWA World Heavyweight Title on one occassion.

Atout and Holliday, who are a real-life couple, attacked MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone earlier this year and turned heel to begin Atout’s first managerial role in pro wrestling. This marked the end of The Dynasty, the stable that once included Hammerstone, Holliday, MJF and Grogan, who is now known as Mads Krügger.

Atout is set to accompany Holliday to the ring as he challenges Hammerstone for the title at MLW’s Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

