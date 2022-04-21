The inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion will be crowned next month.

MLW launched their featherweight division several months back, and now they will crown their first-ever Women’s Champion at the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW announced today that Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead will take place to determine the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion.

Holidead has been working the MLW women’s featherweight division since matches began back in October. She lost the first match to Nicole Savoy at Fightland 2021, but since then she defeated Willow Nightingale at War Chamber 2021, defeated Shazza McKenzie at Intimidation Games during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, and defeated Chik Tormenta at Azteca Underground, also during WrestleMania Weekend. Valkyrie has worked one MLW match in the past, when she teamed with Joey Ryan for a loss to MJF and Aria Blake at War Games 2018.

MLW billed Holidead as undefeated in today’s announcement, apparently ignoring the loss to Savoy.

MLW also announced that there will be additional women’s divisions.

“MLW plans on having multiple women’s division. Like the men with the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, the women’s featherweight division promises to showcase the best and promote fair fights in stature between fighters of similar attributes,” the announcement stated.

On a related note, MLW has announced that ECW Original The Sandman will be returning to the company at Kings of Colosseum.

The Sandman doesn’t wrestle much these days, so it remains to be seen if he will actually wrestle a match or appear for one of his beer bash caning segments. Sandman made several appearances for the original MLW in 2003, and then returned with Tommy Dreamer at Superfight 2019 for a loss to Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The MLW Kings of Colosseum event will also be a taping for MLW Fusion TV. Tickets are on sale now via MLW2300.com. Below is the current announced line-up:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Richard Holliday vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match

Holidead vs. Taya Valkyrie

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

The Sandman returns to MLW

Juicy Finau debuts vs. TBA

Other names announced to appear include MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, MLW World Tag Team Champions Calvin Tankman and EJ Dduka, Davey Richards, nZo, Microman with Mister Saint Laurent, The Von Erichs, Cesar Duran, Aramis, Arez, Matt Cross, ACH, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Gangrel and others.

