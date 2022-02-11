A day after MJF shared a notable kiss during the opening promo of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, an old friend had a noteworthy kiss of his own on MLW Fusion.

Needless to say, MJF noticed it.

Taking to Twitter shortly after MLW Fusion’s latest episode ended, MJF tweeted a question to former stablemate Richard Holliday after Holliday claimed to be “the sole proprietor of The Dynasty”, a stable MJF created while in MLW.

“WTF dude?!?!” MJF tweeted.

“Stay out of this,” Holliday quickly responded.

MLW Fusion closed with Holliday, who lost a match for the Caribbean Championship earlier in the evening against King Muertes, betraying fellow Dynasty stablemate Alexander Hammerstone, the current MLW World Champion, with the help of MLW interviewer/personality Alicia Atout.

A relationship had been teased between Holliday and Atout for weeks leading up to the angle. After the two laid Hammerstone out, they proceeded to make out in the ring, similar to MJF’s makeout session with his real-life girlfriend on Dynamite Wednesday.

It should be noted this episode of MLW Fusion was taped on January 21, well before the segment on Dynamite was likely conceived. MLW Fusion also featured the announcement of Killer Kross’ return to the promotion. He will make his first appearance for MLW since February of 2020 at MLW Superfight on February 26.

