Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

– Tonight’s show begins with Wardlow making his way down to the ring with cardboard cutouts of both MJF and CM Punk. FTR and Tully Blanchard are then brought out, with champagne in hand. Of course, they are then joined by Shawn Spears, who has a script for Justin Roberts to read out to introducer MJF.

He then makes his way out on a throne, being carried in the air by a bunch of security members. MJF then hugs with everyone, but Wardlow doesn’t join in, with a confetti cannon exploding to add to the situation. He tells the fans that he is the best in the world, but he just beat Punk twice, so he’s better than the best.

MJF claims last week was bittersweet. He then says he couldn’t have done it without…Shawn Spears. He has a gift for MJF, which is a new t-shirt that is available online already. MJF then states it is time that he became the World Champion, but this brings out CM Punk. Tony Schiavone then appears with a microphone, with Punk saying that his win in Chicago is as suspect as his spray tan.

Punk says he doesn’t normally ask for help, but he learned from his mistake and he brings out some friends. Darby Allin and Sting then appear, with bats for all of them. Punk says he wants a rematch, but MJF says no. However, Punk doesn’t want a match with him. He wants a match with the man who actually beat him…Wardlow.

Punk says they’d have all won nothing without Wardlow and he tells him to grow some b*lls to face him, with the fans chanting his name. Dax Harwood then says he is comfortable in fighting attire, and he is gunning for a rematch as well. Punk says they want one as well, but MJF shuts down the idea of wrestling tonight.

MJF suggests rolling the dice a little bit. He says if Punk and a partner of his choosing can beat FTR, he will give him a rematch anywhere, anytime. However, his partner cannot be either Allin or Sting. He then tells Wardlow to suit up, as he has a match next.

– Backstage, Andrade El Idolo is backstage with Sting and Darby. He says everyone knows Allin works for Sting, but the WCW legend says if he has an issue he can speak face to face with Darby. However, Allin says he has bigger things to do than work for Andrade, which includes becoming the next TNT Champion.

However, Andrade says they have something in common, because he is the next TNT Champion.

– The Blade vs. Wardlow

The Blade jumps the bigger man immediately, attacking his legs and beating him down in the corner. However, Wardlow fires back with a massive lariat that takes Blade down, and he follows it up with a couple of belly-to-belly suplex’s. The match then continues on the outside as Wardlow sends The Blade crashing into the ring post.

He follows that by smashing him face-first into the steel chair as he continues to beat him around the outside. Back in the ring, Wardlow nails a delayed vertical suplex. Blade tries to fire back with a chop, but he just gets sent crashing into the turnbuckles, but when Wardlow looks to charge in, he eats a couple of knees to the face.

The Blade then goes for another one, but this time Wardlow catches him and hits a Powerbomb. This kickstarts the symphony, as he ends up hitting four in a row before getting the win.

Winner: Wardlow

– A video package then showcases Penta El Zero Miedo in a graveyard as he digs out a mask, with Alex Abrahantes explaining that this is down to the mist he got last week.

– Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager then make their way out for The Inner Circle meeting. Jericho says they haven’t seen Santana and Ortiz all day, but the tag team then appears, not wearing Inner Circle clothing. Jericho says that was cute, but he needs to know why they didn’t tag him into the six-man tag two weeks ago.

Santana then says that everything is always about Jericho and doing what he wants. He says whenever they’ve come close to the titles, it gets shut down to be in Chris’ corner. He says they came out here to tell Jericho the days of them playing second fiddle are over. He says Jericho stopped them from having a bigger spotlight, but the fans kept them going.

He tells Jericho that if it wasn’t for Ortiz, he would have dropped his ass a long time ago. Chris says he reminds him of Eddie Guerrero, he gets hyped up and wants to blame his friends. Jericho asks what kind of stroke Eddie Kingston has, zero. He says he brought the tag team here, got them main events, made more money in their lives than they ever have before.

Jericho points out they had a title shot and lost against The Young Bucks. He also says that he brought them in, so he could kick them out. He questions if he invited the wrong two members of LaX to join the group. He asks Jake Hager if he has the other numbers and Santana chokes him, but Sammy splits them up. He tells them they’re a family, but Jericho snaps and tells him to shut up.

Jericho attempts to apologize, but Sammy tells him to save it. He says they’re his family, but his goal is to be the greatest champion in wrestling, and all this bickering isn’t going to help it. Guevara then takes off his jacket and says he has quit the group before, and if they don’t figure it out, he will quit again. He drops the jacket and walls away.

Ortiz then asks what Jericho expects. He tells him that Jericho couldn’t be more wrong, Kingston is one of their brothers in arms. He says the bickering won’t settle anything, and where he comes from they don’t deal with issues by talking, they do it by fighting. He says next week, it is Santa and Ortiz vs Jericho and Hager, and they will settle this sh*t. Jericho says maybe after they smash their faces around they will have an attitude adjustment.

– Tony Schiavone is backstage with Roppongi Vice, and Rocky Romero says he is 100% ready. The Young Bucks then turn up and they say hello, but then Adam Cole turns up, and the three of them layout Romero. However, Cole then points out someone else is here… JAY WHITE. He launches Trent into a production truck, says Matt has nice earrings, and walks away.

Isiah Kassidy vs ??? (Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

AEW is Limitless. The mystery opponent and new AEW signing is…Keith Lee! Isiah Kassidy goes face to face with Keith, but he is just launched across the ring. Lee then leapfrogs over Kassidy and then flattens him with a crossbody. He rolls out of the ring, but Kassidy gets rolled in.

That doesn’t stop Lee though, as he slingshots himself back into the ring to take down his opponent once again. Kassidy manages to get away from Lee briefly, but he then gets shoulder blocked and sent flying out of the ring. However, Matt Hardy then opts to get out of the ringside area, climbing the barricade to walk away to the fans.

As Keith then tries to get back into the ring, Kassidy yanks his head down on the top rope. He follows that up with a corkscrew over the top rope, taking the big man down. Back inside the ring, the Private Party star hits a few kicks, but Lee then swats him away. He then picks up Kassidy and drops him down to the mat, scoring the victory.

Winner: Keith Lee

After the match, Marq Quen attacks Lee, and Private Party hit a double dropkick to send him out of the ring. However, he catches Kassidy and drops him down, while he then catches Quen in mid-air, powerbombing him onto his partner, and then the ring apron.

– A video package then showcases Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez talking about her match with Thunder Rosa next week, which will be NoDQ, while Rosa says Mercedes doesn’t know what she’s got herself into.

– Sammy Guevara then appears with his cards. They recap what happened earlier and say his focus is on the upcoming ladder match at Revolution, stating he will be watching and will be ready for the winner.

CM Punk & ??? vs. FTR

CM Punk’s tag team partner just so happens to be…Jon Moxley! When the bell rings, Dax Harwood starts well with a shoulder tackle and a few headlock takedowns. Moxley then tags in, but Harwood brings him down with more headlock and a shoulder tackle, but Moxley turns it around with a powerslam and a running kick.

After Punk tags in, a distraction allows FTR to get a cheap shot in on him. The two of them begin working the leg of the former WWE Champion. He is able to tag out though and Moxley begins lightning up Cash Wheeler and Dax, launching them around the ring with a few big German’s. He then drops FTR with a double DDT.

However, as he is set to run and dive out, Wheeler trips him up, only for Punk to drop down from the top rope with a double axehandle. He launches himself out but FTR catches him, but Moxley then dives out to take everyone down. This one then descends into chaos as all four men just brawl around the ringside area and into the fans.

Wheeler sends Moxley into the steel stairs, and FTR then send him crashing through the timekeeper’s table. Despite that, he breaks the 10 count, only for FTR to continue attacking him. They try to make a blind tag, but Jon wipes them both out, only for Harwood to draw Punk away from their corner. He tries to get back and Wheeler launches him off the apron.

Cash then copies Punk with the running knee into the corner, and FTR then connects with a great double team as Wheeler holds Moxley while Harwood drops down with a leg drop, but Moxley kicks out. He hits a big lariat and then finally tasks in Punk who lights up Harwood with a running knee strike and then a clothesline.

Moxley then gets back into action and he holds up Harwood as they nail the Doomsday Device! Moxley launches himself to the outside, attacking Wheeler, and back inside the ring, Dax kicks out. However, Cash then runs up the apron and hits a DDT to Moxley on the floor. FTR then manage to nail Punk with the ring bell, without the official seeing, but he is somehow able to kick out.

He fights back and manages to hit a GTS, but FTR immediately respond with the Big Rig! However, just as they have it won, Moxley breaks it up. All four then slug it out, but it ends with both babyfaces almost hitting their finishers at the same time, but FTR push them together. However, the official then ends up being distracted by Harwood and Moxley while Cash is tapping out to the Anaconda Vice. Tully Blanchard then breaks that up, and he gets hit with a GTS. But as soon as that happens he eats a GTS. Punk and Moxley then hit their finishes at the same time and get the win.

Winner: CM Punk & Jon Moxley

Jade Cargill (c) vs. A.Q.A (TBS Championship Match

Straight away, Jade Cargill launches A.Q.A and drops her down to the mat. The challenger goes for the arm, but Jade lifts her up and then flexes with her other arm. However, she pops up A.Q.A, but the young wrestler responds with a dropkick in mid-air. She attempts to follow up by sliding out of the ring, but Cargill avoids it and sends her into the ring post and the guard rail.

Back inside the ring, Cargill drops an elbow, but she stops the pinfall herself and then starts doing press-ups. She sets her onto the top turnbuckle and then powers her up in the air before dropping her down. A.Q.A shows some fire back though, hitting a sling blade to drop the champion to the mat.

She follows that up with a DDT and then heads to the top rope. A.Q.A goes for the Shooting Star Press and connects, but Cargill just kicks out in time! She goes to the well again on the top rope, but she gets off balance and drops down. Cargill sets up her opponent on the top rope, and as she dives to her on the outside, Cargill catches, spins and plants her to the mat. She follows this with Jaded for the win.

Winner (and still champion): Jade Cargill

– The Young Bucks and Adam Cole are shown backstage with the brothers saying they will be starting their way to becoming champions. Cole says Jay White can have their back on Friday. The tag team say that White used to be enemies with Omega, but he says that once you take an oath to become Bullet Club, you do so for life.

– Serena Deeb then appears and says there isn’t a woman in the back who can go five minutes with her, so she issues the minute rookie challenge. She tells her opponent that she should be honored to share the ring with her tonight.

Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette

Serena Deeb takes control immediately with a swinging neckbreaker. She then works the arm of her opponent but poses and looks at the clock. Shen then pulls on the knee and forces the submission.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Hangman ‘Adam’ Page (c) vs. Lance Archer (AEW World Title Texas Deathmatch)

While Lance Archer’s music starts, the two men are shown brawling in the back. They make their way to the entrance as Hangman nails the challenger with his title as he then throws him through some glass which busts open Archer. Back in the ring, Hangman hits the Buckshot Lariat, but he gets to his feet just in time.

Page then leaps out to attack him, and then he goes for a dive, but Archer smashes him in mid-air with a trash can lid. Dan Lambert then appears, and he starts unscrewing the top turnbuckle. Meanwhile, Archer sends Page fighting through the fans. But as he goes for a Chokeslam, Page steps up onto the next level, kicks him, and hits a standing moonsault.

They get back to the ring, but Page can’t hit the Buckshot with no top rope. Archer takes advantage of the situation with a clubbing blow to the back of Page’s head. He then hits the Hellicoaster. Archer then gets the turnbuckle hook and he shoves it down into the face of the champion.

While Hangman is bleeding, Archer sets up two tables on the outside, he looks to send the champ through them, but he fights back. Page then hits two big boots which has the challenger teetering. But he responds by launching Hangman into the second turnbuckle, while Jake Roberts then drops him with a clothesline while Archer exposes some concrete. Roberts wants to hit the DDT, but Archer pulls him away, and then leads to Hangman hitting the move instead.

Back inside the ring, Page begins swinging with the kendo stick, attacking the challenger with shots to the head. He looks to continue but Archer grabs the stick, snaps it in half and then Chokeslams Hangman into a trashcan. He then uses a fork and stabs it repeatedly into the head of Page before he licks away the blood.

Archer connects with a cannonball senton from the ring apron, posing with the title afterward. Lance pulls out a chair wrapped in barbed wire. However, he then flips the steel stairs on their sides and he launches Page onto it with a Blackout, with the champion just bouncing off. Archer isn’t waiting though, he grabs him and then looks for a powerbomb, but Hangman has grabbed the barbed wire off the chair.

He hits Archer with several forearms using the wire, following up with a German suplex. The referee then bends down to pick up the barbed wire, and Hangman uses him as a launching pad to hit the Buckshot Lariat, sending both men through the tables on the outside. Only the Cowboy gets to his feet before the 10 count, retaining his title!

Winner (and still champion): ‘Hangman’ Adam Page

Adam Cole then appears and he grabs the World Championship and he throws it onto Page, making his intentions clear.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]