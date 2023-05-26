WWE Reportedly Had Talks About Signing Richard Holliday & Tama Tonga

Former IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga recently confirmed that WWE had expressed an interest in bringing him into the promotion. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks have continued internally about the New Japan Pro-Wrestling performer. Additionally, former Major League Wrestling star Richard Holliday is said to have been discussed by WWE because of his story about recently beating cancer. It's currently unknown if either wrestler will sign for the Stamford-based promotion.

Tonga said WWE was "knocking hard" on his door in March and even teased that he might be open to the idea of joining the promotion. Tonga has worked for NJPW since 2010. During his time with the Japanese promotion, the former BULLET CLUB member has captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship seven times with his Guerrillas of Destiny tag team partner Tanga Loa, the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship on four occasions, the NEVER Openweight Championship twice, and emerged victorious in the 2020 World Tag League with Loa. Tonga has also performed for promotions such as Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and CMLL.

Holliday is currently a free agent after his MLW contract expired. While working for Court Bauer's promotion, the 30-year-old captured the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship and the MLW World Tag Team Championship with current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. In December 2022, Holliday disclosed that he had been battling stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma — he recently revealed that he was in remission. Bauer indicated that Holliday would be welcome back in MLW if he wishes to link up with the organization again. Holliday will return to the ring on June 10 for Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling. He will also make his Game Changer Wrestling debut at Clean Up Man on July 8.