Dave Meltzer Says This Former AEW Star Will 'Surely' Appear On Tonight's WWE Raw

Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently teased a former champion appearing on tonight's "WWE Raw." As such, fans and pundits have speculated about who that person could be. However, Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" expects it to be Andrade El Idolo, especially after the finish of his match against Miro at AEW Worlds End.

"Andrade is probably, almost surely, going to be on Raw on Monday, as far as the secret guy that Triple H has been teasing. Tony Khan did confirm that Andrade's contract ended [on January 1]... He was very praise-worthy towards him; he's always welcome back, but he conceded that he was gone."

El Idolo's future is uncertain at the moment. As Meltzer noted, his AEW contract expired after this past weekend's Worlds End pay-per-view, and he's expected to depart the promotion to rejoin WWE. The Mexican star reportedly made his desire to leave AEW known backstage during last week's episode of "Dynamite" as well.

As a former WWE "NXT" Champion and WWE United States Champion, El Idolo certainly fits the criteria detailed in Levesque's tease. Furthermore, his wife, Charlotte Flair, currently works for WWE, which may be another incentive for him to return to his old stomping grounds. Andrade previously competed in WWE from 2015 until 2021. He enjoyed a fair amount of success in "NXT," but he struggled to get beyond the mid-card during his tenure on the main roster. With Levesque now in charge, though, a second stint in WWE might be more fruitful for the former AEW star.