Triple H Comments On The Recent Reports Regarding A Former WWE Champion Returning On Raw

Earlier this evening, Fightful Select reported that their WWE sources told them a former WWE Champion was in negotiations to appear on this coming Monday night's "Day 1" special episode of "Raw." The report noted that the identity of the wrestler wasn't known, but that the two sides were close in negotiations.

Following "SmackDown," WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the reports. While "The Game" didn't confirm the rumors, he also didn't deny them. Instead, the 14-time former World Heavyweight Champion said, "stay tuned."

Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One... but I will say to stay tuned. New Year's Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2023

The New Year's day special episode of "Raw" was already expected to be a memorable episode of the show that will be celebrating 31 years on the air later in the month. In what's expected to be in the main event, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to wrestle in a World Heavyweight Championship bout against reigning champion Seth Rollins. Earlier this year at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event, Rollins successfully defended the title against McIntyre in a grueling bout that left the challenger wanting another opportunity.

The "Day 1" episode of "WWE Raw" is the first show in what WWE has been promoting as "New Year's Knockout Week." On Tuesday, the company will be airing a special edition of "NXT" that they've called "New Year's Evil." "Best of the Bump 2023" airs on Wednesday. A couple of Peacock specials debut on Thursday night, including a show that will apparently preview the year ahead. On Friday night, "SmackDown" closes out the week with a special episode entitled, "New Year's Revolution."