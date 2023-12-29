Backstage Report: WWE Hoping To Sign Former Champion To Deal In Time For Day 1

The countdown is on. In just a little over 50 hours, we say goodbye to the year that was 2023 and usher in 2024. For wrestling fans, this year's New Year's day will have an added perk in the form of a pay-per-view quality "WWE Monday Night Raw" that the company has subtitled, "Day 1." WWE is poised to ensure that the show will be one that will be remembered by not only giving fans marquee match-ups, but, according to Fightful Select, possibly also an appearance by a former WWE Champion.

According to the report published earlier today by Fightful Select, WWE is attempting to sign a former WWE Champion. Fightful Select notes that their WWE sources were specific in their use of the term "former WWE Champion." The story also mentioned that the company is "confident" that they'll be able to arrange the appearance as the performer is apparently very close to being signed to appear. The identity of the performer remains unknown, but the report does state that it was "someone not currently on their roster."

Aside from that potential appearance, "Raw" will feature a World Heavyweight Championship match with the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, defending against former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Also, in a first-time ever match, Becky Lynch will wrestle Nia Jax.

Throughout WWE's history, there has only ever been one Day 1 event. In January 2022, WWE rang in the New Year with a pay-per-view entitled Day 1. On that night, Brock Lesnar emerged as the new WWE Champion in a Fatal Five-Way match that also included defending champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.