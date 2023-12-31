AEW CEO Tony Khan Says He'll Be 'Very Active' In 2024 Free Agent Market

Tony Khan wants to add more wrestlers to the AEW roster. The AEW President recently revealed that he's in the market for free agents, and his words suggest that he's especially looking to beef up the women's division.

"So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women's division," Khan said during the AEW Wolds End 2023 media call. "Which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been –- and imagine how much better it's going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency."

Khan didn't reveal which stars are on his radar, but Mercedes Mone has recently been linked with the promotion. Talks between Mone and WWE have reportedly broken down, and if that's the case, she could join the competition. Khan also stated that he's keen to work with Ronda Rousey again following her "ROH on Honor Club" earlier this year. However, it seems that Rousey isn't in a hurry to return to wrestling, with the exception of the occasional match.

WWE also released a wave of stars back in September, including Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Tenille Dashwood, and other big names. However, it remains to be seen if any of them will be AEW-bound in 2024.

Of course, some roster members might leave AEW as well. Andrade El Idolo is expected to return to WWE now that his deal has expired. Furthermore, MJF will reportedly become a free agent on January 1, though it's been reported that he might have quietly re-signed with the promotion.