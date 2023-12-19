MJF Provides An Update On His Current AEW Contract Status And Future Plans

It's a very busy time for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He currently holds the AEW World Championship as well as half of the ROH World Tag Team Championship all while being injured. Meanwhile, MJF is promoting his upcoming appearance in "The Iron Claw," as well as preparing for a big match against Samoa Joe on Long Island, New York at AEW Worlds End later this month. Amidst this already chaotic situation, the champion's contract may or may not be coming to an end quite soon. Appearing on "SI Media with Jimmy Traina," MJF commented on his current AEW contract status.

"I've been saying the same thing. I've never lied," MJF said. "January 1, 2024. ... I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it's time to assess the situation in a professional setting."

When asked to clarify whether or not he had signed a new contract with the company, MJF stated that he had not. As always, MJF's words should be taken with a grain of salt. It's impossible to say for sure whether he's leaning into AEW's onscreen story or offering an actual update on his contract and upcoming plans.

For well over a year now, MJF has talked about "The Bidding War of 2024" on AEW programming, though his tone has shifted considerably since becoming a babyface over the summer. While he's spoken about his contract less on TV in recent months, it does seem as if the storylines surrounding MJF are all coming to a head, building to the PPV on December 30.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.