MJF Clarifies AEW Contract Detail Ahead Of 'Bidding War Of 2024'

Much like Eve Harrington in 1950, it's all about MJF in 2022. The AEW star is at the peak of his powers and he's scheduled to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley this Saturday at AEW Full Gear in Newark, N.J., not too far from MJF's stomping ground of Long Island, N.Y. And ,of course, every day brings us closer to MJF's supposed "bidding war of 2024," when he will become a free agent.

Since MJF's return to AEW in September, some have wondered if the AEW star received more than just a raise and had in fact re-signed with AEW long-term. The "Salt of the Earth" denied that's the case in an interview with the New York Post to promote Full Gear.

"I know the truth. I most certainly haven't," MJF said. "I think that wrestling fans are kind of just doing that to kid themselves so maybe they feel a little less heartbroken as things are going on."

MJF again stressed that his destination in 2024, whether it be AEW, WWE, or even Hollywood, where he's now expanding into, will come down to money. He did give AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan credit for one thing.

"What happens after the fact [in 2024] is entirely up to AEW management if they are willing to shell out the proper amount of money," MJF said. "Now I'll tell you this, bonus and brownie points from Tony Khan for paying me what he's paying me now with no extension. He did not have to do that."