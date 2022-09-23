Backstage News On How Much Money MJF Is Earning From His New AEW Contract

Since MJF returned to AEW at All Out earlier this month he has been bragging about the new contract Tony Khan has given him in order to make him comeback to the company. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has made it clear he has not signed an extension, but he has received a major pay raise, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new deal sees him earn more than $1 million each year.

While a specific number wasn't given, it is clear that what MJF has been saying in his promos is very much true. When he first revealed himself as the winner of the casino ladder match thanks to the help of Stokely Hathaway's faction, The Firm, MJF played a voice recording of a phone call he had with Khan. The AEW President said in that conversation he would pay him more, but at that time the exact figure was bleeped out, and since then he has refused to reveal the number.

Despite the pay rise, MJF is still teasing the idea that he could leave AEW when his contract expires on January 1st, 2024. He has made it clear he will be joining whichever company is willing to pay him the most money in what he is labeling, "the bidding war of 2024," apart from New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he will never work.

MJF did win the casino ladder match upon his return, meaning he has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship anytime he wants one. He did not utilize that opportunity during the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" main event between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, but he was watching in the wings throughout the encounter.