MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For

MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring.

MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.

"I'm just saying that I saw what a lot of top guys were making all across the board, except I don't pay attention to New Japan," MJF said. "It's a garbage promotion, dogsh*t, and the fact that people still talk about it like it's a thing is hilarious to me, whatever. [Kazuchika] Okada No. 2? Is that what is was with PWI 500? I don't think I've heard that guy's name since 2014. Who gives a sh*t?"

MJF made it quite clear that he's open to speaking with any promotion as long as they open up the checkbook, except for NJPW. He did, however, mention that he's a fan of Great-O-Khan. MJF's AEW contract is set to expire in 2022.



