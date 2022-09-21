Bryan Danielson And Jon Moxley Clash To Crown New AEW World Champion

After former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk was injured and pulled from TV following the All Out pay-per-view, the AEW World Title was vacated. AEW needed to crown a new champion. After holding a Tournament of Champions over the past few weeks, we finally got down to the last two participants in the tournament.

Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson faced one another at AEW's Revolution PPV, and on Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," they went at it once again. Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara to earn his spot in the tournament final, while Danielson forced Chris Jericho to tap out to secure his spot.

Moxley and Danielson's highly anticipated rematch took place on the special Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The two men faced off in the main event, with Moxley looking to capture his third AEW World Championship, with Danielson attempting to secure his first reign and avenge his loss to Moxley. In the end, it was Moxley who emerged victorious once again, choking out Danielson to secure the win.

Moxley is now the first three-time AEW World Champion. This comes just weeks after he became the first two-time holder of the title, and just two weeks after he lost the title to Punk at All Out. With this title win, Moxley now has a big target on his back, because not only does MJF have a future title match in hand, but a Golden Ticket Battle Royale on Friday's "Rampage" will give another wrestler a future shot at Moxley's title.