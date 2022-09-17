Golden Ticket Battle Royal Announced For 9/23 AEW Rampage

A Golden Ticket Battle Royal has been added to the special two-hour edition of "Rampage" coming up on September 23. "Hangman" Adam Page, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Jay Lethal were announced as participants, but more are expected in the actual match. The winner receives a future shot at the AEW World Championship at a given time and date.

The undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be putting her title on the line on next Friday's "Rampage" against Diamante. Diamante told Cargill that she should've just asked her for competition if she wanted some before saying that she wouldn't "be coming alone because she knows the baddest b****...the OG from the 305."

Several grudge matches will also take place on next Friday's "Rampage." Ricky Starks is set to face Powerhouse Hobbs in a rematch from All Out. Hobbs betrayed Starks after attacking him following the loss of his FTW Championship to HOOK at Fight For The Fallen. Eddie Kingston will face longtime foe Sammy Guevara. The match was originally set to happen at All Out but fell through after Guevara and Kingston were involved in a backstage altercation. Sting and Darby Allin will be facing House of Black in a no disqualification match. Brody King has been targeting Allin since Royal Rampage, attacking him on multiple occasions outside of the ring.

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe will be joining forces with TNT Champion Wardlow to take on Tony Nese and Josh Woods after Wardlow saved Joe from an attack at the hands of Nese and Woods this past Friday. FTW Champion HOOK and Action Bronson will also be facing Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Rey Fenix will also be facing Jungle Boy.