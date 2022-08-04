Jade Cargill is an undefeated and imposing woman’s wrestler in AEW with an impressive physique, and both her look and her streak have drawn comparisons to wrestling legends from the past — most notably Goldberg, whose undefeated streak in WCW was the stuff of legend, and Chyna, who revolutionized the role of women in WWE, and who Cargill has cited as an inspiration.

“I love what these two phenomenal, phenomenal people represent: beauty, posture, dominance, just running through people,” Cargill said while on The Game 92.9. “I’m my own person, however. I can take these attributes from these amazing wrestlers, but I’m myself. I’m Jade Cargill. I have a different path than both of these phenomenal people.”

Cargill, like Goldberg, has started out her career on TV with a very impressive undefeated streak which currently sits at 35-0. Cargill made her in-ring debut teaming with NBA Star Shaquille O’Neal on the March 3rd, 2021 edition of “AEW Dynamite,” defeating Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Cargill has since become the inaugural TBS Champion, a title she has now held for 211 days as of writing and has successfully defended nine times. Goldberg began his televised in-ring career in September 1997 and remained undefeated until December 1998, when Kevin Nash beat him for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to his loss to Nash, Goldberg had been 173-0.

Chyna found success in WWE in both the women’s and the men’s division, winning both the WWE Women’s Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac as D-Generation X in 2019, but many — including Cargill — believe Chyna does not receive the acclaim she deserves for her one-of-a-kind wrestling career.

“Chyna was a force to reckon with,” Cargill said. “She’s a role model. I don’t think she gets as much appreciation as she should. I believe she should get way more flowers than what she has right now, but, this is just an extension of her legacy that has been passed down, and that’s what I want to do.”

Chyna wrestled her last match at TNA Sacrifice 2011, when she teamed with Kurt Angle to take on, and defeat, the husband-and-wife team of Jeff and Karen Jarrett. She tragically passed away in 2016.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston

