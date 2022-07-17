Jade Cargill has reached a huge milestone in her short but impactful professional wrestling career.

Cargill surpassed 500 days in her undefeated streak as part of AEW on July 16, as pointed out by Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter.

“Jade Cargill passed 500 days undefeated in AEW this week. Goldberg’s streak was at 462 days to start his WCW career.”

Cargill is also approaching Asuka’s undefeated streak in WWE of over 914 days before she lost to Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 34. Goldberg won a total of 173 matches before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998, and while Cargill has nowhere near that number with only 34 wins under her belt, she has been compared to him for their similar, dominant styles.

Cargill made her in-ring debut back in March of last year, making her streak all the more impressive considering she has only had a year and a half of in-ring experience. She took part in high-profile tag team match, teaming up with Shaquille O’Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She also became the first and only reigning TBS Champion on the January 5 edition of “Dynamite” after defeating Ruby Soho during the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. Since then, the vast majority of her matches have been in singles competition.

Cargill is currently the leader of The Baddies alongside Kiera Hogan, Leila Grey, and Stokley Hathaway. Red Velvet was also recognized as a part of the group before she was sidelined due to injury. They have recently been feuding with the likes of Kris Statlander and Athena.

