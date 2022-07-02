Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Rampage” viewing party. Tonight’s episode was recorded Wednesday night at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show:

Royal Rampage (Participants: The Blade, Brody King, The Butcher, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Hangman Page, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konusuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, RUSH, Swerve Strickland, and Tony Nese)

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI

Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm

Our live coverage will begin at 10 PM ET.

