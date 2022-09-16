AEW Rampage Live Coverage (09/16) - ROH World Television Title Match, Danhausen Vs. Ethan Page, Darby Allin Vs. Matt Hardy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on September 16, 2022!

Ring Of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe will be putting his title on the line against Josh Woods. Woods, along with his teammate Tony Nese and manager "Smart" Mark Sterling, interrupted Joe on last week's show and told him that while he's been away in Hollywood filming his new Peacock show, Twisted Metal, they've been grinding away. Sterling then offered up the challenge on Woods' behalf and Joe accepts.

Danhausen will be facing "All Ego" Ethan Page in singles competition. In a backstage segment on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite", Page said that in order to achieve his ultimate goal of becoming the self-proclaimed "King of the Atlantic", he wants to begin with the jester of AEW.

In the women's division, Penelope Ford will be taking on Willow Nightingale. Ford has been earning wins on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" since making her return from injury on the August 15 edition of "Dark: Elevation". Nightingale hasn't been seen since beating Allisyn Kay on the Zero Hour Pre-Show of Death Before Dishonor.

Darby Allin will also be squaring off with Matt Hardy after Hardy put out the challenge on Wednesday. He stated that as part of his efforts to work his way back up to the top of AEW, he wants to prove to himself that he's capable of overcoming Allin.