AEW Rampage Live Coverage (09/09) - Tournament Of Champions First Round Match, ROH World Title Match, We Hear From Samoa Joe
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 9, 2022!
The longest reigning TNT Champion in AEW history, Darby Allin, will take on former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a first round match to crown a new AEW Champion. The tournament was announced this past Wednesday after the title was vacated due to the suspension and actions of CM Punk following All Out. Guevara and Allin have a storied history with one another, coming face-to-face in the squared circle on a multitude of times. The winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in a semi-finals match on next week's "Dynamite".
Claudio Castagnoli will be putting his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against one half of FTR, Dax Harwood. Castagnoli has proven week in and week out that he is a fighting champion ever since beating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor. Meanwhile, Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler have been able to capture the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions over the past year. Who will come out on top?
ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe will be addressing fans. Joe hasn't been seen on AEW or ROH programming since he defended his title against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor, but made his return to television during All Out by attacking Satnam Singh.
Two veterans of the squared circle will also be facing off as Serena Deeb will be taking on Madison Rayne. Rayne was brought into AEW back in August as a coach in the women's division and a member of the roster while Deeb has been with the company since September 2020 and has over two decades of experience under her belt. Which woman will come out on top?
Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin In A First Round Match For The Tournament Of Champions
We are live! Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara lock up in the ring. Tay Melo is at ringside as Guevara pushes Allin into the corner. The two exchange submissions before Allin delivers a Coffin Splash. Guevara fires back with an insiguri, followed by a chop. The two men ascend to the top rope before Guevara hits Allin with a superplex. He hangs on and delivers a second suplex. He looks for a third, but the pair spill to the outside and Allin delivers one of his own. Allin looks for a tope suicida, but Guevara counters with a cutter mid-air.
Back from the break, Guevara hits Allin with a thrust kick. He looks for a Shooting Star Press, but Allin counters with a reverse Code Red. He goes for a pin, but Guevara kicks out. The two spill to the outside as Melo gets in Allin's face. Guevara delivers a knee off the ring steps. Melo and Guevara kiss as Allin takes advantage and knocks Guevara to the floor. The two get back in the ring before Allin takes his wedding band off. Melo tries to get the ring back, but Guevara hits him with a knee before he can do anything with it. He puts it back on, then delivers a shoulder to Allin's midsection, followed by an insiguri and a cutter off the ropes. He goes for a pin, but Allin kicks out.
Guevara looks to mock Allin by hitting the Coffin Drop, but Allin rolls out of the way. Anna Jay A.S. runs down to cause a distraction, allowing Melo to toss a skateboard in the ring. Guevara delivers a low blow before sending him into it. He delivers the GTH for the win.
Winner: Sammy Guevara
We then head to a video of MJF from this past Wednesday's "Dynamite".
Back from the break, Samoa Joe heads to the ring.
We Hear From Samoa Joe
Joe grabs a mic and apologizes for his absence, but says he's back in business. Mark Sterling, Tony Nese and Josh Woods interrupt. Sterling says that Nese and Woods have been grinding week after week while he's been away in Hollywood. He says Nese has more abs than he does and calls Woods a natural athlete. He challenges Joe to a match for his title on behalf of Woods. Joe agrees with what Sterling said and says it will happen tonight. Sterling says that they aren't doing it in Buffalo, but "in a better New York town, Albany next week." Joe stands tall and holds up his title.
Madison Rayne heads to the ring, followed by Serena Deeb.
Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Deeb delivers a kick to Rayne's midsection. Deeb pushes Rayne before Rayne returns the favor. Deeb fires down right hands, followed by an uppercut. She delivers a swinging neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Rayne kicks out. Rayne hits an insiguri, followed by a few forearms and a sliding lariat. She goes for a pin, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb smashes Rayne's knee into the mat, then locks in The Serenity Lock for the win.
Winner: Serena Deeb
We then head to Jade Cargill and The Baddies. She says she did exactly what she told everyone she would do to Athena before telling the women's division that whoever wants to come for her title is welcome to do so.