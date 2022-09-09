AEW Rampage Live Coverage (09/09) - Tournament Of Champions First Round Match, ROH World Title Match, We Hear From Samoa Joe

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 9, 2022!

The longest reigning TNT Champion in AEW history, Darby Allin, will take on former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a first round match to crown a new AEW Champion. The tournament was announced this past Wednesday after the title was vacated due to the suspension and actions of CM Punk following All Out. Guevara and Allin have a storied history with one another, coming face-to-face in the squared circle on a multitude of times. The winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in a semi-finals match on next week's "Dynamite".

Claudio Castagnoli will be putting his Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against one half of FTR, Dax Harwood. Castagnoli has proven week in and week out that he is a fighting champion ever since beating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor. Meanwhile, Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler have been able to capture the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions over the past year. Who will come out on top?

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe will be addressing fans. Joe hasn't been seen on AEW or ROH programming since he defended his title against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor, but made his return to television during All Out by attacking Satnam Singh.

Two veterans of the squared circle will also be facing off as Serena Deeb will be taking on Madison Rayne. Rayne was brought into AEW back in August as a coach in the women's division and a member of the roster while Deeb has been with the company since September 2020 and has over two decades of experience under her belt. Which woman will come out on top?