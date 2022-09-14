Danhausen Set For Match On 9/16 AEW Rampage

Danhausen will be making his return to "AEW Rampage" this Friday. He will be taking on a member of the newly-minted faction The Firm, Ethan Page.

During a backstage segment on Wednesday night's "Dynamite," Danhausen asked if Page saw his win on Tuesday's episode of "Dark". Page said he did and congratulated him. He continued on to say that before he achieves his goal of becoming "The King Of The Atlantic," he should start with the jester of AEW. He threw out the challenge for a match and Danhausen accepted.

Friday's "Rampage" will also see Samoa Joe putting his Ring Of Honor Television Championship on the line against Josh Woods. Woods and his teammates, Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling interrupted Joe last week. Sterling said that his clients have been grinding away over the past few weeks before challenging Joe to a match for his title on behalf of Woods. Joe then accepted and the match was made official.

Matt Hardy will be squaring off with Darby Allin in singles competition after Hardy threw down the challenge Wednesday night. Hardy said that in his quest to work his way back up to the top of the company, he wanted to challenge one of "his greatest rivals and partners" to a match.

Penelope Ford has been racking up wins since making her return to AEW programming and looks to continue to do so as she faces Willow Nightingale on Friday's "Rampage." Ford was out with an undisclosed injury for several months before she made her return on the August 15 edition of "Dark: Elevation." Nightingale hasn't been seen on AEW or ROH programming since she defeated Allisyn Kay on the Zero Hour pre-show before the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-vew in July.